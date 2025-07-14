CMRF cheques disbursed

Nirmal: MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel stated that the distribution of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques is being done beyond political lines, with the aim of providing financial assistance to the poor.

On Sunday, at his residence in Bhainsa, he distributed cheques to 135 beneficiaries. He expressed his desire to serve the people for five years and said every person in his constituency is like family to him. He pledged to support the poor during difficult times and encouraged people to approach his camp office directly for CMRF assistance.

He mentioned that special staff have been appointed for handling CMRF applications and urged citizens to make good use of this opportunity. Over the past 18 months, financial aid amounting to 80–100 million has been provided to around 3,000 people through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for enabling this support.