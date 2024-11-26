  • Menu
CM’s change of heart due to farmers & BJP fight in Lagacharla: D K Aruna

CM’s change of heart due to farmers & BJP fight in Lagacharla: D K Aruna
Hyderabad: BJP MP D K Aruna has made four demands to the State government. This comes after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that his government plans to develop an industrial corridor instead of a Pharma City in Kondangal Assembly constituency.

On Monday, the BJP MP stated the Chief Minister’s announcement is a victory for Lagacharla farmers and the BJP’s struggle to stand by their side. However, she demanded the state government drop all the cases filed against tribal farmers of Lagacharla and villages surrounding Hakimpet. Farmers arrested in Lagacharla incidents should be released immediately and unconditionally. Besides, the industrial corridor should also be set up on government lands, she added.

The BJP MP reiterated that she would not let farmers' agricultural lands be grabbed under the guise of an industrial corridor and that she will stand by the farmers of Lagacharla and surrounding villages. The BJP national vice-president said the CM had to step back to announce an industrial corridor in place of Pharma City following an uncompromising fight mounted by the farmers, supported by the BJP.

