CM’s remarks trigger SM war among major parties

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks in Khammam district have sparked an intense social media battle among the BRS, Congress, TDP and YSRCP, even as he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During a Congress municipal elections preparatory meeting at Maddulapalli in Khammam on Sunday, the Chief Minister reportedly urged TDP activists present at the meeting to “demolish BRS flagpoles,” alleging that the BRS had conspired to destroy the TDP in Telangana. He also made a provocative statement about “burying the BRS by digging a 100-metre-hole will only give peace to NTR’s soul.”

Following these comments, social media platforms were flooded with sharp exchanges, with party supporters posting aggressive and provocative content ahead of the upcoming municipal polls. Supporters of the TDP in Telangana have largely sided with the Congress, while YSRCP supporters from the state have extended support to the BRS during the online exchanges.

The situation escalated as BRS social media supporters warned that if their party’s flagpoles were touched, there would be consequences, claiming that even NTR Trust Bhavan and Gandhi Bhavan would not be spared. Some BRS supporters shared Artificial Intelligence-generated images depicting the demolition of NTR Trust Bhavan and Gandhi Bhavan.

In response, TDP supporters issued counters on social media, daring BRS supporters to “touch NTR Trust Bhavan if they have the guts,” while asserting that Telangana Bhavan would be demolished first. Congress supporters, meanwhile, have mocked BRS social media users, questioning their capacity to act on such threats.

YSRCP supporters from Telangana have been actively countering posts by TDP and Congress supporters, while continuing to back the BRS in the ongoing online confrontation. The Chief Minister’s remarks have not only sparked political outrage among party leaders but have also provided fresh fuel for an increasingly hostile social media battle among party supporters.