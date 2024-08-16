Live
- Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, Significance, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi
- Sutraa Fashion & Lifestyle Celebrates High Fashion
- Congress ready for Assembly polls, says Pawan Khera; skirts question on Rahul’s foreign tour.
- Google Sheets Introduces One-Click Table Creation and Intelligent Formatting
- Australian health authorities issue warning over rising mpox infections
- YoYo Honey Singh announces international album ‘Glory’
- KAPOW! Revolutionising Indian music with bold new releases and ambitious projects
- Kejriwal modern day freedom fighter: Gahlot
- Tiger escapes from Sariska reserve, attacks five in Raj
- IIT professor duped of `12L, held under ‘digital arrest’ by cyber fraudsters
Just In
CM’s Wyra meet sees huge response
Highlights
Wyra (Khammam): Despite it being a sweltering day on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit in Wyra (Khammam district) received a humungous...
Wyra (Khammam): Despite it being a sweltering day on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit in Wyra (Khammam district) received a humungous response from Ministers, MLAs, and the people alike.
The CM was in town to launch the loan waiver scheme’s third instalment apart from addressing the gathering. Despite sweating it out under the afternoon’s humid sun, people and Ministers alike listened to his speech with rapt attention on the day.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS