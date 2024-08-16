CM’s Wyra meet sees huge response

Wyra (Khammam): Despite it being a sweltering day on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit in Wyra (Khammam district) received a humungous response from Ministers, MLAs, and the people alike.

The CM was in town to launch the loan waiver scheme’s third instalment apart from addressing the gathering. Despite sweating it out under the afternoon’s humid sun, people and Ministers alike listened to his speech with rapt attention on the day.