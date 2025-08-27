COAI blows a fuse over illegal fiber wire cuts by TGSPDCL

Hyderabad: The Cable Operators Association of India (COAI) has strongly condemned the continued and unlawful fiber cuts being carried out by the TGSPDCL personnel across several areas in Hyderabad.

These acts persist in defiance of the High Court of Telangana’s ruling which had clearly restrained such destructive measures.

This severing of telecom fiber has led to widespread disruption of essential internet services.

Over the last few days, this has worsened the situation and is affecting critical connectivity in both urban and rural areas.

Despite the extension of the interim orders by the Court explicitly directing the TGSPDCL not to cut/remove or take any coercive actions on optical fiber cables, the order continues to be flagrantly violated, with new incidents of fiber cuts now reported from Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Kondapur, Habsiguda, Champapet, Manikonda, Secunderabad and Kompally to name a few.

COAI would like to remind all concerned that access to telecommunications is not just a service — it is a fundamental right and a lifeline in today’s digital age. It is imperative that the State Government and concerned authorities immediately intervene to enforce the Hon’ble Court’s directives, to ensure the protection of critical telecom infrastructure and to hold those responsible for these repeated violations accountable under the law, it said.