Coal auction should be stopped Protest under CPM Bhadrachalam Town Committee

Badrachalam: Boni protest organized by Bus Stand Nandu pla cards under CPM Bhadrachalam town committee demanding immediate suspension of coal auction.

On this occasion, party town secretary Gaddam Swamy and members of the secretary group MB Narsareddy spoke Coal wells should be awarded to private companies through auctionHe said that everyone should oppose the decision taken by the central government. They said that the central BJP government is bidding for the Shravanapalli coal block in Manchiryala district and it is not right that the Singareni company should also compete with private companies in the auctions.

They demanded that the government should manage the coal blocks through the Singareni Corporation. The BJP government at the center is corporateHe said that it is deplorable to conduct an auction to hand over coal wells to private companies as part of the decision is taken in favor of the powers that be for their benefit. Both the ruling and opposition parties in the state are opposing this auction, Mekabothu has appealed that this method is not proper. The BJP government at the center has launched six in the country named National Monetization PipelineHe said that it is outrageous that assets worth lakhs of crores are being tied up to private companies. They said that the people of the country did not understand that they had rejected the BJP in the parliamentary elections. They called upon the people and workers of the country to strongly oppose the danger of privatization of the entire coal industry by auctioning the Singareni coal wells. In this program, the party's town secretary VargaMembers Y. Venkata Rama Rao, Sunnam Ganga, N. Leelawathi, Town Committee Members D. Seethalakshmi, N. Nagaraju, Jeevanajyoti, G. Lakshmi Kanth, S. Bhupendra, Department Secretaries D. Ramakrishna, Radha, G. Nagalakshmi, Dhanalakshmi, Sakkubai, CH Venkataramana, Janakamma, Pilla Venkanna, Saubhagyam, Halima and others participated...