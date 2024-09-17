Cobra around Ganesh Idol in Jagtial Shocks Devotees, Video Goes Viral

Jagtial : A bizarre incident in Jagtial town has left devotees stunned during the ongoing Vinayaka festival. A cobra slithered into the Ganesh mandapam, surprising everyone as it positioned itself next to the Ganesh idol, resembling an ornament around the deity's neck.

Devotees quickly captured the unusual sight on their phones, and the video has since gone viral on social media. The cobra, seen draped around the neck of the 40-foot Ganesh idol, has drawn widespread attention, with many calling it a "Cobra ornament."

The incident took place at a Ganesh mandapam in Vani Nagar, organized by the Trishul Youth group. As it happened on a Monday, a day significant to Lord Shiva, devotees believe the appearance of the cobra—Shiva's sacred ornament—is a divine sign. Special pujas are being performed at the mandapam, with many seeing the cobra's presence as a blessing from Lord Shiva to his son, Lord Ganesh.