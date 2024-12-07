Coding school inaugurated at KGBV

Wanaparthy: In light of the rapidly advancing technology, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi emphasised the importance of students gaining proficiency in coding and technical skills.

On Friday, at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Gopalpet Mandal, a Coding School was inaugurated under the guidance of the Newton School of Technology. The event was officiated by Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Sanchit Gangwar, alongside the District Collector.

This initiative offers an opportunity for 9th-grade students at KGBV to learn Python coding. To facilitate this, the classroom has been equipped with computers and a digital board.

The Collector highlighted that students must begin enhancing their technical skills at an early stage. The programme will teach Python coding through online classes for three months. Students can clear any doubts by interacting with trainers during live streaming sessions.

The Collector encouraged all students to make the most of this Coding School and master programming. Upon completing the three-month course, students will receive certification. Additionally, those who excel in the course will be offered internship opportunities. The Collector urged students to take full advantage of this initiative.

Later, the Collector inspected the room used for storing cooking supplies at the school. He ensured the quality of the supplies and instructed that all supplies be unloaded in the presence of students and properly recorded in registers. The Collector also stressed that meals should be tasty and served to students only after being tasted by supervisors.

The event was attended by DEO Abdul Ghani, District Agriculture Officer Govind Naik, DYSCO Shubhalakshmi, Tahsildar Tilak Reddy, MPDO, MEO, other officials, staff, and several others.