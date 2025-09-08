Collective efforts resulted in peaceful immersion: Avinash

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police meticulously planned the Ganesh festival, beginning with an inter-departmental coordination meeting involving all stakeholders. The festival, which started on August 27 and concluded on September 6, was conducted smoothly and peacefully with foolproof arrangements.

According to police, a total of 88,182 idols were immersed across the Cyberabad limits. Senior officers monitored ground-level arrangements in real-time from the Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre (PSIOC) to ensure a swift response to any situation.

Of the total idols immersed, 16,309 were in the Madhapur Zone, 26,542 in Balanagar, 23,952 in Medchal, 18,308 in Rajendranagar, and 3,071 in Shamshabad. Around 490 idols were immersed at Hussain Sagar, Tank Bund, and nearly 28,000 idols were three feet and above in height.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that elaborate arrangements were made by the Cyberabad Police at 33 major lakes and tanks. A total of 5,785 personnel were deployed for security, along with special SHE teams and around 65 static and mobile cranes. Anti-sabotage checks were also conducted to secure the procession routes.

The Commissioner credited the peaceful conclusion of the immersion to the coordinated efforts of Cyberabad Police, GHMC, TGSPDCL, R&B, TRANSCO, Transport, Irrigation, Fire Services, and Health departments. He also acknowledged the contributions of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, the media, and the public for maintaining harmony throughout the festival.