Collector Assures Continuous Implementation of Ration Cards, Indiramma Housing, and Support Schemes for All Eligible Residents

Gadwal: District Collector B.M Santosh has announced that all eligible residents in the district will receive ration cards, Indiramma houses, and Indiramma Aathmeya Bharosa benefits under a continuous process. The announcement was made through a press release on Sunday.

The Collector emphasized that residents need not worry about the implementation of these schemes, as they are designed to ensure coverage for all eligible individuals. He assured that actions are being taken to implement the schemes seamlessly, even for those whose names are not currently listed.

To address public concerns, continuous public administration centers have been set up in all mandal headquarters, municipalities, and the District Collector’s office to receive applications. The Collector stated that eligible individuals who apply as per government regulations will be provided with ration cards, farmer support, and Indiramma Aathmeya Bharosa benefits.

Furthermore, he highlighted that those who have not yet applied can do so during the upcoming Gram Sabhas scheduled from January 21 to 24. Applications received during these meetings will be reviewed, and eligible individuals will be included in the schemes.

The Collector reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare of all eligible beneficiaries and urged people not to worry if their names are missing from the current list, as the process will continue until every eligible person is covered.



