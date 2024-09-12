Collector assures Kasturba students

Nagar Kurnool: On Wednesday, District Collector Badavath Santosh made a surprise inspection of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Naganool in Nagar Kurnool mandal on Wednesday. The students expressed their concerns to him about stagnant water in the school grounds, which led to the growth of wild plants and the presence of snakes.

The Collector, along with the students, inspected the surrounding areas and assured them that he would take immediate steps to resolve their issues.

Addressing the issue of water supply for toilets, the Collector promised that the problem would be solved soon. He instructed a special officer to ensure that the school premises are kept clean. The Collector also inspected the kitchen and spoke with the cooking staff, emphasizing the importance of maintaining hygiene.

He reminded them about a recent incident at Pentlavelli KGBV where negligent kitchen staff had been dismissed. He checked the quality of vegetables and rice being served to the students. He directed special officer Shobharani to pay a special attention to the issues of students and provide all amenities promptly.