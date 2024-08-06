Collector Badavath Santosh Oversees Cleanliness and Water Testing in Nagar Kurnool

Nagarkurnool: On the second day of the Swachhata-Pachchadana program, Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh, along with municipal officials, inspected drinking water resources for cleanliness, chlorination, and testing activities on Tuesday.



The Collector instructed officials to ensure that clean Mission Bhagiratha drinking water reaches every household in the town. As part of the Swachhata-Pachchadana program, on Tuesday, the Collector, along with municipal officials, inspected the water tank constructed in the 25th Ward Market Yard of Nagar Kurnool town. Climbing the tank, the Collector checked the chlorination levels and the purity values of the water. He inquired how often the tank is cleaned and emphasized the importance of maintaining leak-free pipelines. He directed immediate repairs in case of any leakage complaints and suggested regulating the daily water release.

Later, the Collector visited the Cooperative Bank to review the farm loan waiver process. He urged bank officials to promptly release waiver funds to eligible farmers without any pending issues. He inquired about the number of beneficiaries who have received loan waivers so far and the number of pending cases.

Municipal Commissioner Naresh Babu, Cooperative Chairman Bandaru Srinivasa Reddy, Secretary Srinivasulu, and others accompanied the Collector during the inspections.







