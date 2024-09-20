Collector B.M. Santosh Directs Officials to Expedite Pending Works at Rehabilitation Centre

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh instructed the concerned officials to expedite the completion of pending works at rehabilitation centers.



On Friday, the Collector held a review meeting with officials regarding rehabilitation and rehabilitation centers at the IDOC Conference Hall. During the meeting, he emphasized the need to complete the arrangements at the rehabilitation centers quickly, especially directing the officials to relocate the displaced families of Chinnonipalli and Nagar Doddi villages to the R&R centers immediately.

The Collector ordered the officials to allocate lands to the affected families and to immediately provide essential infrastructure such as plots, buildings, shifting charges, labor charges, roads, drinking water, and electricity for their rehabilitation. He stressed the need for swift completion of pending works, such as land acquisition and compound wall construction, in Aluru village of Gattu Mandal under the Nettempadu project. He also instructed the officials to expedite the works related to the Anganwadi center, primary school, and electricity in Chinnonipalli village, and to complete all pending tasks in Rayalampadu village immediately.

Regarding the Jurala project, the Collector urged the officials to complete pending works in Nagar Doddi village of Dharur Mandal, including electricity, internal roads, village panchayat, and primary school. He directed the Tahsildars to conduct field visits and monitor the progress of the works. Additionally, any pending works in Revulapalli, Garlapadu, and Upper villages should be completed without delay.

Additional Collector Srinivasa Rao, RDO Ramachander, Irrigation Engineer Rahimuddin, Mission Bhagiratha Executive Engineer Sridhar Reddy, Grid Executive Engineer Parameshwari, Tahsildar Saritharani, Deputy Tahsildar Mangamma, and others participated in the meeting.