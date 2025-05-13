Collector B.M. Santosh Directs Swift Action on 75 Grievances Received During Prajavani Programme

Gadwal: In a bid to ensure citizen grievances are addressed without delay, District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized the importance of the Prajavani programme and directed officials to resolve all received complaints promptly.

The programme was held on Monday at the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) meeting hall. A total of 75 complaints from the public were received during the event, which was attended by citizens from various parts of the district. Grievances were submitted across different departments, highlighting local issues that require administrative attention.

Collector Santosh instructed officials not to keep any petitions pending and to review each grievance with urgency and transparency. He stressed that timely resolution of public issues enhances trust in governance and reflects the administration’s commitment to public service.

District Additional Collector Lakshminarayana and officials from various departments participated in the programme, taking note of the grievances and beginning preliminary action where possible.

The Prajavani initiative continues to serve as an important platform for direct public interaction with district administration, helping bridge the gap between citizens and the government.