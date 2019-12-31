Collector C Narayana Reddy promised to present 10,000 cash prize to SSC students with 10/10 GPA in Dichpally

Dichpally: District Collector C Narayana Reddy exhorted that students should study hard, earn good name and be responsible for the good and the bad that happens in their lives.



On Tuesday morning, he visited Zilla Parishad High School in Dichpally and participated in the prayer. Addressing the students, he said the government schools are well-equipped and have several facilities and trained and experienced teachers. Getting a teacher job is difficult than passing civil services as teachers has to compete with thousands of candidates, he added.

The Collector told the students to study hard now at this age so as to have a better job or position in future. If the students neglect their studies now, then they have to face lot of troubles in future, he added. The students were suggested to concentrate on other things also like sports, gain general knowledge along with studies.

Narayana Reddy said that he promised to present a cash prize of Rs 10,000 to the students, who scores 10/10 GPA, of Navipet Government School. He assured of giving cash prize to the students of Dichpally ZP School if they also score 10/10 GPA. He told the students and teachers to keep the surroundings of their school clean and neat.

Questioning the staff about the absence of as many as 100 students out of the total 280, the Collector directed the staff to take action against the absentees.

He issued a memo to Hindi Pundit Ismail, who is absent without information.

Later, the Collector toured the village and spoke with the Sarpanch. Tahsildar Venugopal Goud, MPDO Surender, Principal Janardhan, Sarpanch Radha and students were present on the occasion.