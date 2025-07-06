Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection at BC Welfare Girls’ Schools in Gadwal, Emphasizes Quality Education and Infrastructure

Gadwal: In a determined effort to provide government school students with a promising future, the Telangana State Government is focusing on strengthening basic infrastructure and improving the quality of the educational environment, said District Collector B.M. Santosh.

On Saturday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Girls’ Schools located near Daudarpally and Parumala in Gadwal Mandal.

During the inspection, the Collector personally inquired with the principals about the number of girl students currently enrolled and whether there were adequate beds, toilets, and bathrooms available to meet their needs. He also sought details on the teaching methods, student performance, and overall academic outcomes.

Collector Santosh visited dormitories, checked the condition of beds, food quality, kitchen facilities, restrooms, textbooks, and classrooms. He directed the principal to ensure all basic amenities are provided to the students without compromise and advised that any challenges in this regard should be immediately brought to his notice.

He emphasized the importance of encouraging girl students to actively participate in sports to enhance their talents. He instructed school authorities to ensure the availability of quality sports equipment, appropriate playground facilities, and an environment conducive to all types of games.

Further, the Collector stressed that every student must wear the prescribed school uniform without exception. He directed that textbooks must be distributed equitably to all students without any delay.

During the inspection, he also reviewed the diet plan followed in the hostel and instructed that nutritious and hygienic food should be provided to the students regularly.

He motivated the students to study with self-confidence, achieve higher goals, and bring pride not only to their schools and colleges but also to the government that is actively supporting their education and overall development.

The event was attended by school principals Alivelu, Anila, teaching and non-teaching staff, and girl students among others.