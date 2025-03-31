  • Menu
Collector conveys Eid greetings

“Ramadan and Eid are two of the most significant festivals for the Muslim community,” said district Collector Rajarshi Shah. In a statement on Sunday, he said that this festival is celebrated with devotion and faith.

“During the holy month of Ramadan, believers undertake strict fasting for an entire month, seeking Allah’s blessings,” he said. He wished for Allah’s Grace to always be with everyone and hoped that people would be blessed with prosperity through Allah’s divine blessings.

He also expressed his hope that the Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate the festival with joy and happiness, extending his heartfelt Ramadan greetings to everyone.

