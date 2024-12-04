Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Qatar maintains suspension of mediation efforts for Gaza ceasefire
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- US moves to phase out minimum-wage waiver for disabled workers
- Five killed in head-on collision between two vehicles in Rajasthan's Churu
- ISRO Scientists visit Tirumala seeks blessing for PSLV launch
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Civic chief visits Jaipur Municipal Corporation
- Educational institutions should be made tobacco-free: DC
- 300 students participate in sports contest for disabled
Collector felicitates students for winning handball competition
Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that it is commendable that the students of the district have shown the best performance at the state level handball competitions.
The Collector felicitated the students who won the competitions at the Collectorate. On this occasion, District Collector said that as part of the state level handball competitions held in Arpur on November 29, 30 and 1 of this month, the students of district tribal sports school participated in the overall championship held in the 8, 10 and 12 years category in Mancherial.
He wished the students to excel in the field of sports while studying and bring good name to the district.
