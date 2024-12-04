  • Menu
Collector felicitates students for winning handball competition

Collector felicitates students for winning handball competition
District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that it is commendable that the students of the district have shown the best performance at the state level handball competitions.

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that it is commendable that the students of the district have shown the best performance at the state level handball competitions.

The Collector felicitated the students who won the competitions at the Collectorate. On this occasion, District Collector said that as part of the state level handball competitions held in Arpur on November 29, 30 and 1 of this month, the students of district tribal sports school participated in the overall championship held in the 8, 10 and 12 years category in Mancherial.

He wished the students to excel in the field of sports while studying and bring good name to the district.

