Collector for speedy grievance redressal

District Collector Valluri Kranti has asked the officials to speed up the process of redressing the grievances submitted at Prajavani. She warned against keeping the issues pending for more than a week.





More than 118 applications were received from the public at Prajavani programme held at the collectorate on Monday. They related to Asara pensions, Dharani portal and land issues, excise and ration card issues. The Collector assured speedy justice and said she would not brook any delay in response from the officials. RDO Ramulu, and AO Yadagiri and other officials were present.





Later, she signed on a wall along with Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan, as part of a campaign on digital innovation and technology for gender equality ahead of the the celebrations of International Women's Day on Tuesday. The campaign is being organised by women and children welfare department under officer Mushahida Begum. Kranti gave a call that gender discrimination should be eradicated and equal opportunity be provided to all without any discrimination. She also condemned the atrocities on women.



