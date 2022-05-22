Collector Gautham inspects development works

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Saturday visited Pedda Thanda, Edulapuram panchayats under the Khammam rural mandal.

He along with additional Collector Sneha Latha Mogili and officers visited the panchayat and inspected all the development works. The Collector observed CC roads construction works in Pedda Thanda and in Edulapuram villages total worth of 3 crores. He asked the officers to speed up the works and complete it within stipulated time.

Later Collector interacted with people in the village. He listed out the issues faced by the villages and works of sanitation. He ordered the officers to setup compound wall and toilets facilities for Anganwadi centre in the village.

Collector also observed the plantation and nursery in village.

Panchyat Executive Engineer K VK Srinivas Rao, District Panchyat Officer Hariprasad, Deputy Executive Engineer K Siva Ganesh, Assistant Engineer L Srinivas, Panchyat special officers and others accompanied the Collector.