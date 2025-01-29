Live
- Balancing academic expectations and your child’s well-being: A compassionate approach
- AP secures third place in Republic Day Parade, UP and Tripura claim top spots
- Hyderabad: High-Tech Prostitution Racket Busted in Gachibowli Area
- Underdog Togo are ‘hungry to make history’: Captain Agnamba ahead of Davis Cup clash vs India
- PM-JAY scheme: Over 85.97 mn people avail free treatments worth Rs 1.2 lakh cr
- Chakravarthy rises to fifth spot in T20I rankings, Rashid reclaims top spot
- Odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik condole loss of lives in Maha Kumbh stampede
- Argentine railway workers walk out in demand of higher wages
- RBI likely to go for steps to spur growth in February monetary policy review: Jefferies
- Union Budget 2025 to act as catalyst for India’s $5 trillion economy goal
Just In
Collector gives pep talk to students
District Collector Kumar Deepak said that students should study with perseverance and concentration and seize the opportunity that comes their way and rise to a higher level.
Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that students should study with perseverance and concentration and seize the opportunity that comes their way and rise to a higher level.
He was speaking at the Inspire India-2025 Science and Defence Expo organized by Kalam’s Institute of Youth Extension (KIYE.) and Yarlagadda Abhiram Memorial Gram Seva at the Sri Ushodaya High School
Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that students should make the most of every opportunity to make their future bright and fulfill their responsibility in the defence of the country.
He said that it is the students’ good fortune to organize an exhibition on the developments in the field of ISRO, technology, and changing developments in space in a way that is understandable to them, and they can utilize this opportunity and gain knowledge.