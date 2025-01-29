Collector gives pep talk to students

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that students should study with perseverance and concentration and seize the opportunity that comes their way and rise to a higher level.

He was speaking at the Inspire India-2025 Science and Defence Expo organized by Kalam’s Institute of Youth Extension (KIYE.) and Yarlagadda Abhiram Memorial Gram Seva at the Sri Ushodaya High School

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that students should make the most of every opportunity to make their future bright and fulfill their responsibility in the defence of the country.

He said that it is the students’ good fortune to organize an exhibition on the developments in the field of ISRO, technology, and changing developments in space in a way that is understandable to them, and they can utilize this opportunity and gain knowledge.