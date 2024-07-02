Live
- Dr. Chandra Sekhar Azad has felicitated with , the Vaidya Shiromani
- Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles, David Goffin gets entry into main draw
- Majhi announces two-day holiday for Rath Yatra
- Five Ukrainian fighter jets ruined in missile attack: Russia
- Your favourite pani puri may increase risk of cancer, asthma & more
- Dilraju Productions announces new film ‘Janaka AitheGanaka’starring Suhas
- Houthis claim fresh attacks against four cargo ships
- Raima Sen makes a comeback with hard-hitting historical drama ‘MaaKaali’
- BJP alleges involvement of Karnataka CM in land scam, Siddaramaiah refutes allegations
- Ram Charan’s production starring Nikhil ‘The India House’kickstarts shooting
Just In
Collector inspects areas facing flood threat
District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha has directed the municipal officials to take preventive measures so that the people do not suffer water borne diseased occurring due to water-logging in low-lying areas in Sircilla town.
Sircilla: District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha has directed the municipal officials to take preventive measures so that the people do not suffer water borne diseased occurring due to water-logging in low-lying areas in Sircilla town.
He inspected Sri Nagar Colony, Shanti Nagar and Padmanagar in Sirisilla along with Municipal Commissioner Lavanya on Monday. He inspected the places from Padmanagar ETP, through Srinagar Colony and Shanti Nagar areas where floodwater has gathered, and gave several suggestions to the authorities.
Jha ordered to do the work with a well-planned plan. It is said that the drains should be kept free of any garbage and ensure that the flood water flows smoothly. Dy. EE Prasad, AE Swamy, Technical Officer Venkatesh, TPS Vinay, Naveen and others participated.