Collector inspects areas facing flood threat

District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha inspecting colonies in Sircilla on Monday
 District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha inspecting colonies in Sircilla on Monday

Sircilla: District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha has directed the municipal officials to take preventive measures so that the people do not suffer water borne diseased occurring due to water-logging in low-lying areas in Sircilla town.

He inspected Sri Nagar Colony, Shanti Nagar and Padmanagar in Sirisilla along with Municipal Commissioner Lavanya on Monday. He inspected the places from Padmanagar ETP, through Srinagar Colony and Shanti Nagar areas where floodwater has gathered, and gave several suggestions to the authorities.

Jha ordered to do the work with a well-planned plan. It is said that the drains should be kept free of any garbage and ensure that the flood water flows smoothly. Dy. EE Prasad, AE Swamy, Technical Officer Venkatesh, TPS Vinay, Naveen and others participated.

X