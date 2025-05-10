Live
Collector inspects Bhu Bharati revenue meet
Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi visited the Bhu Bharati revenue meet held in Edutla village of Gopalpet mandal on Friday during which he urged the public to make the best use of the meet if they have any land-related issues. A help centre was set up at the event; those with land problems could fill a sample application form at the centre, provided they bring appropriate documents.
The Collector assured that people need not worry about their land issues and promised that justice would be done to everyone through the Bhu Bharati initiative. He directed the revenue officials to take steps to quickly clear the applications received during the event. He advised that wherever possible issues should be resolved on the spot and notices related to succession should be issued immediately.
As many as 28 applications were received from the village. The Gopalpet mandal was selected as a pilot project area; from May 5 revenue meets are being conducted in various villages in the mandal. So far 322 applications have been received. RDO Subrahmanyam, Gopalpet tahsildar Pandu, and revenue staff accompanied the collector.