Collector Jitesh Patil examined the performance of agriculture drones

Badradrikothagudem distic: District Collector Jitesh Patil inspected the performance of agriculture drones which will be used to save people from Godavari floods on Monday at IDOC premises.

A demo procedure on drone performance specially brought from Khammam, as well as rescue by several yard swimmers during floods.The actions were also explained to the collector. On this occasion, District Collector Jitesh Patil said that due to the rainy season, there will be a lot of floods in the district and for this, new agricultural drones will be made available this time without any loss of life.





He said that these drones will be very useful to save people from floods. Agriculture to save people from floodsHe said that drones will be used and similarly, fresh water and food items will be provided to the people trapped in the floods. This drone can fly up to 90 meters high and 250 meters away, through which ropes can be sent to rescue people trapped in rivers and low-level bridges. He said that the staff will be given proper understanding on the method of using agriculture drones.The main objective is to ensure that there is no loss of life or property during floods.





Officials advised to take all kinds of precautionary measures during floods. He said that all kinds of plans should be prepared for this. District Agriculture Officer Baburao, Irrigation EE Ramprasad, Fisheries AD Veeranna, AO Ganya, fire personnel, yard swimmers and others participated in this program.

