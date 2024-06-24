Live
District Collector Jitesh Patil inspected the EVM godown next to the RDO office in Kottagudem on Monday.
Badradri kothagudem district : District Collector Jitesh Patil inspected the EVM godown next to the RDO office in Kottagudem on Monday. On this occasion, he examined the process of removal of slips in VV Pads, Address Tax, Dharmal Papers removal.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the godown where the EVM and VV Fads are stored is constantly tight security District Collector suggested to continue. The Collector directed the officials to completely remove the old building next to the godown and prepare proposals for the construction of the necessary shed during the election process at that place. The Collector signed the inspection register after inspecting the EVMs and VV FATs. In this program, Election Department Officers Dara Prasad, Ranga Prasad, Kottagudem Tehsildar Pullaiah, BSP State General Secretary Erra Kamesh, Aam Aadmi Party, BJP leaders participated....