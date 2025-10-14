Collector launches awareness campaign against child-marriage

Mahabubnagar (Narayanapet): District Collector Sikta Patnaik has urged efforts to transform Narayanapet into a district free from child marriages. During the event on Monday, the Collector unveiled awareness boards designed under the aegis of Vision Rural Development Society, in coordination with the Women’s Development and Child Welfare Department, and in partnership with Access to Justice: Just Rights for Children initiative.

Speaking at the programme, Vision NGO coordinator Ravi Kumar highlighted the organization’s impact over the past two years, stating that more than 250 NGOs across 450 districts of India, with government and community support, have helped prevent nearly 4 lakh child marriages.

He emphasized that awareness efforts included guiding villagers, priests, and religious leaders like Imams to discourage child marriages in both rural and urban areas. Ravi reiterated that the organization is committed to making Narayanapet a child marriage-free district. The program was also attended by District Project Associate Naresh and Community Social Mobilizers Ramesh and Swapna.