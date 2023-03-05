Collector makes surprise inspection of school

District Collector S Venkatarao paid a surprise visit to Government High School No. 2 in Suryapet on Saturday evening. He spoke to the teachers about the management of additional classes conducted for the class 10 students. He also interacted with the students of class 10 and advised them to work hard to excel in their final exams. He emphasised the importance of self-motivation in achieving their goals.





Later, he enquired about the progress of the Mana Uru Manabadi programme in the school and asked for an update on the status of the ongoing work. The Collector expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the work and urged the officials to take necessary action to speed up the work.











