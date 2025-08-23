Collector Orders Acceleration of Indiramma Housing Scheme Works in District

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) to ensure that all beneficiaries under the prestigious Indiramma Housing Scheme take up construction of their houses without delay, thereby fulfilling their long-cherished dream of owning a home.

On Friday, the Collector held a review meeting with MPDOs at the IDOC meeting hall to assess the progress of Indiramma housing works. Expressing displeasure, he noted that construction activities in the district were not progressing at the expected pace. He warned that officials showing negligence would face stern action.

Particularly pointing out the lack of progress in Aiza Mandal, he ordered the District Panchayat Officer to immediately transfer the negligent MPDO. “Even though sand, soil, and other facilities are being provided, the expected progress is not visible. Officials must take responsibility and accelerate works,” he said.

The Collector instructed MPDOs to regularly tour villages and monitor works closely. When some MPDOs reported that certain beneficiaries were unwilling to start construction, he directed them to remove such names from the online beneficiary list. He stressed that within the next ten days, construction activity should be expedited to achieve visible results in line with government expectations.

To support financially weaker beneficiaries, the Collector asked Area Project Managers (APMs) to identify those in need and coordinate with SERP and MEPMA to provide loans through women’s self-help groups. “This will help ensure that no beneficiary is left behind due to lack of funds,” he added.

He further instructed that by the next review meeting, there must be significant progress in the housing works.

Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsinga Rao, DPO Nagendram, officials from the Housing Department, MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners, and APMs participated in the meeting.