Collector Orders Closure of Karni Village Road Amid Rising Floodwaters

Public movement restricted as culvert overflows in Makthal mandal
Narayanpet: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Narayanpet district, forcing the administration to take precautionary measures to ensure public safety. On Monday, District Collector Sikta Patnaik inspected the flood situation at Karni village in Makthal mandal, where floodwaters from upstream tanks have been gushing over the culvert, creating dangerous conditions for commuters.
With tanks in Tekulapally, Rudra Samudram, and Gollapally villages overflowing due to incessant rains, the excess water has been flowing across the culvert leading to Karni village. The strong current has risen to knee-deep levels, making it unsafe for villagers to cross.
Taking stock of the situation, Collector Patnaik directed officials to immediately stop all public movement on the route until the water flow subsides. “It is extremely risky for people, especially students and the elderly, to attempt crossing in these conditions. Such attempts must be strictly prevented,” she cautioned.
The Collector instructed MPDO Ramesh to deploy staff on both sides of the culvert to regulate movement and ensure that no one ventures into the floodwaters. She also directed Tahsildar Satish Kumar and MPDO Ramesh to make alternative arrangements for villagers until the situation improves.
The Collector was accompanied by trainee Collector Pranay Kumar during the inspection.