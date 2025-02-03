Collector Orders Immediate Action on Prajavani Applications

Nagar kurnool : Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has directed district officials to respond positively to public grievances, review their issues, and expedite solutions.

On Monday, during the Prajavani program held at the Collectorate, the Collector, along with Additional Collectors Amarender and DevaSahayam, received 40 applications from the public. Addressing the officials, the Collector emphasized that people travel long distances with great hope to have their problems resolved. Keeping this in mind, concerned department officials should take special initiatives to resolve issues as quickly as possible.

He further instructed district officials to immediately address the pending Prajavani applications in their respective logins.

District officials and other representatives participated in the program.