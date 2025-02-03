Live
- Delhi Declares Public Holiday for February 5 Assembly Elections
- Raise this before Parliament': SC refuses to entertain PIL challenging laws 'targeting men
- World Cancer Day 2025: Debunking Myths and Promoting Prevention
- Thousands of Devotees Gather for Grand Finale of Jogulamba Brahmotsavam
- Dave Portnoy Slams Kanye West and Bianca Censori After Grammy Stunt
- Trump Pushes to Rename Gulf of Mexico, Google Quickly Complies
- Massive whale skeleton main crowd-puller at CMFRI Fest
- Producer Bunny Vasu looks exciting for ‘Thandel’
- U.S. Slaps Heavy Tariffs on Imports From Canada, Mexico & China
- Dulquer looks stunning in ‘Kaantha’ first-look poster
Just In
Collector Orders Immediate Action on Prajavani Applications
Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has directed district officials to respond positively to public grievances, review their issues, and expedite solutions.
Nagar kurnool : Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has directed district officials to respond positively to public grievances, review their issues, and expedite solutions.
On Monday, during the Prajavani program held at the Collectorate, the Collector, along with Additional Collectors Amarender and DevaSahayam, received 40 applications from the public. Addressing the officials, the Collector emphasized that people travel long distances with great hope to have their problems resolved. Keeping this in mind, concerned department officials should take special initiatives to resolve issues as quickly as possible.
He further instructed district officials to immediately address the pending Prajavani applications in their respective logins.
District officials and other representatives participated in the program.