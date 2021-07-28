Collector Pamela Satpathy visits Vasalamarri village

Vasalamarri(Yadadri-Bhongir): District Collector Pamela Satpathy urged the people to collectively participate in Shramadanam and develop the village. She visited KCR's adopted Vasalamarri village in Turkapally mandal and inspected the development works took up in the village on Tuesday. Speaking on this occasion, she said that she had directed the concerned authorities to interact with educated unemployed youth in the village and conduct training programmes.

The Collector directed the officials concerned to impart training in the fields of mobile repairing, tailoring, Muggam (loom) works, beautician course, computer, DTP, MS office and electrical and provide employment to the course completed candidates.

The Collector suggested that a special job fair should be organised after training programme. She directed local Tahsildar to take up a special drive under Dharani programme to address the land issues in the village within 15 days. She suggested the villagers to take part in Shramadanam to develop the village, after completion of preliminary works of ongoing Vanakalam season cultivation works. The Collector inaugurated the solar based 250 street light system established in the village.

DRDO Upender Reddy, Village Sarpanch Pogula Anjaneyulu, MDO Umadevi, Tahsildar Jyothi, MPTC Naveen Kumar, Gram panchayat vice-sarpanch , Anganwadi and Asha workers were present.

Later, District Collector Pamella Satpathi along with Additional District Collector Deepak Tiwari made a surprise visit to PHC of Turkapally and expressed dissatisfaction on poor sanitation in the hospital.