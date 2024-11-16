Collector Releases “Public Health and Family Welfare” Handbook

Nagar Kurnool: On Saturday, the District Collector Badavath santhosh of Nagarkurnool released a handbook titled “Public Health and Family Welfare” in the Collector’s chamber.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector badavath Santhosh appreciated the effort to prepare the handbook in Telugu, emphasizing its significance. He stated that the handbook would be highly beneficial for medical and health staff working at primary health centers, including doctors, ANMs, Asha workers, and supervisory staff. He noted that it would help address their queries and enhance the delivery of quality healthcare services in their daily operations.

The Collector instructed the District Medical and Health Officer and other officials to ensure the contents of the handbook reach the grassroots level through awareness programs.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.V. Swarajya Lakshmi, DPO Renayya, AO Chari, O. Srinu, Jagan, Parvathamma, and others participated in the event.