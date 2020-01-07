Collector RV Karnan inaugurates robotic workshop in Khammam

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan has advised the students to keep themselves abreast of latest technological developments happening in the world as the present day world is driven by technology. The Collector inaugurated a robotic workshop organised in an interactive mode by the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Advanced Studies (JNIAS), Hyderabad in association with the Department of Education, Khammam at District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Khammam.



On Tuesday, the Collector told the students that majority of those studied in government schools have emerged as great scientists and about 90 per cent scientists working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have had their schooling from government schools.

Adding that future belongs to robotic technology, Karnan said the workshop was organised to help students in Ashram and tribal schools to learn about robots and artificial intelligence. The Collector asked the teachers to teach value-based education to the students. He later distributed dictionaries to the students on the occasion.

JNIAS Registrar D Suresh informed that as many as 100 schools in Khammam district have been selected for robotic workshop. In the first phase, the students from 61 schools were trained and on January 30, students from the remaining 50 schools would be trained. JNIAS Director Sirisha, District Educational Officer P Madan Mohan and DIET principal S Satyanarayana were present on the occasion.

Reviews Palle Pragathi

Meanwhile, the Collector reviewed the Palle Pragathi programme in Kusumanchi mandal. He visited the villages of Nayakangudem, Lingala, Ganya Thanda on a bike and inspected the works of cremation grounds and dumping yards. During his visit, the Collector interacted with the villagers and enquired about the issues they were facing in the village.