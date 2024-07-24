Live
Collector Santosh and SP Gaikwad Inaugurate Public Administration Service Center
NagarKurnool: On Wednesday, District Collector Badavath Santosh, along with District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, inaugurated the Public Administration Service Center in Room G32, opposite the meeting hall at the Nagar Kurnool Collectorate.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the Public Administration Center was launched in the district headquarters to facilitate people coming from various regions of the district with public administration issues. He mentioned that the district administration is working to ensure that all beneficiaries can access government welfare schemes through this initiative. The integrated district office complex has set up the Public Administration Service Center in Room G32, opposite the meeting hall (Collectorate), for the convenience of the people.
The Collector noted that Public Administration Service Centers are already available in the MPDO offices in municipal towns and all mandal centers. However, the center at the Collectorate has been established to assist those visiting the IDOC (Collectorate) for various tasks and to submit grievances. The Collector explained that steps are being taken to provide schemes like the subsidized gas cylinder and 200 units of free electricity to every eligible family under the six guarantees implemented by the government. Eligible applicants who have been unable to receive free electricity or subsidized gas cylinders due to various reasons can visit the Public Administration Service Centers to rectify any issues.
The service center at the Collectorate will be operational from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on government office working days. The Collector urged the public to make good use of the Public Administration Service Center. Applicants visiting for data correction should bring their ration card, Aadhaar card, electricity service connection number, gas connection number, LPG customer ID, and mobile number.