Collector Santosh Directs Transparent Supply of Sand and Soil for Indiramma Housing Scheme

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to take appropriate steps to ensure the availability of sand and soil required for the construction of Indiramma houses. He issued these instructions during the District Sand Committee meeting held on Friday at the IDOC Conference Hall.

During the meeting, the Collector held detailed discussions with committee members on the availability of sand and soil required for the construction of Indiramma houses. He emphasized that, as per government regulations, each beneficiary of the Indiramma housing scheme should be provided with eight tractor loads of sand and eight tractor loads of soil to facilitate the timely completion of construction works.

He further stated that sand should be supplied at a nominal cost of ₹100 per tractor load, and soil at ₹400 per tractor load. Beneficiaries must apply through their respective Tahsildars, and applications will be reviewed and approved after due scrutiny, he added.

The Collector stressed that the sand excavation and supply process must be completely transparent and carried out strictly in accordance with government norms. He instructed the officials to ensure that the entire supply system is well-regulated, and every tractor load dispatched should be properly recorded. All related data must be maintained accurately to ensure accountability.

He reiterated that the government is committed to providing essential construction materials such as sand and soil to the beneficiaries at subsidized rates, and urged Indiramma housing beneficiaries to make full use of these resources and expedite the completion of their homes.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, A.D. Mines Venkata Ramana, DPO Nagendram, Irrigation Executive Engineer Srinivas, Mission Bhagiratha EE Sridhar Reddy, Groundwater Department Officer Mohan Rao, Horticulture Officer Akbar, and Mineral Development Corporation Project Officer Srikanth, among others.

This proactive initiative is expected to fast-track the progress of the Indiramma housing scheme and provide much-needed support to low-income families in fulfilling their dream of owning a home.