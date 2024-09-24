Collector Santosh Orders Comprehensive Door-to-Door Survey for Error-Free Voter List

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has instructed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to conduct a thorough door-to-door survey under the Special Summary Revision to create an error-free voter list.

On Tuesday, Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy held a video conference with district collectors, providing several guidelines regarding the voter list. He emphasized that each polling station must have a dedicated Booth Level Officer, and they should conduct a detailed house-to-house survey to collect Form 6 from new voters and Forms 7 and 8 for updating details of deceased or permanently relocated individuals. He also instructed Booth Level Supervisors and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to closely monitor the process. Proposals for polling station rationalization should be prepared and uploaded to the ERO Net, and details for printing new voter EPIC cards should be sent promptly.

Following the conference, District Collector Santosh directed officials to ensure that BLOs carry out the house-to-house survey meticulously and collect accurate data. He also emphasized the need for swift action to remove the names of deceased or permanently relocated individuals from the voter list. The Collector advised Tahsildars to pay special attention to ensure the voter list is free of errors.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Srinivas Rao and other concerned officials participated in the program.