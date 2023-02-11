Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar takes stock of electricity works

District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar has directed authorities to take appropriate measures to immediately prevent the recurrence of electricity problem in the district. Holding a review meeting with heads of various departments, he ordered all measures to help the farmers save their standing crops. He also drew their attention to the frequent electricity issues Wanaparthy town. The Collector reviewed the pace of various measures regarding canals and other farm-related works. Irrigation SE said the canal works were being sped up and would be completed soon.





Later, the meeting took stock of progress of works in 56 schools taken up under the Mana Uru, Manabadi programme. The engineering officials said works like toilets, kitchen sheds, compound wall, coloring etc., would be duly completed by the month end. The R&B department works also came up for the review at the meeting. They included medical college and hostel building works. Engineering and Panchayat Raj departments were directed to focus on the priority works.



