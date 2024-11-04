Collector urges efficiency in paddy procurement

Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi directed that paddy with moisture content not exceeding 17% should be purchased on the same day it arrives at the procurement centre and promptly sent to the mills.

Upon learning that paddy had become wet due to rainfall on Saturday night in the Ponugodu paddy procurement centre in Kanagal Mandal, Nalgonda District, she conducted a surprise inspection there on Sunday.

She warned that strict action would be taken if there is any delay in purchasing paddy that arrives at the procurement centres with the correct moisture content. Additionally, the Collector suggested that procurement centres should be set up on elevated areas to prevent water from entering during rainfall. She instructed the procurement centre administrators to record moisture levels daily and maintain registers consistently.

The District Civil Supplies Manager, Harish, was directed to take necessary action against contractors if lorries are not arranged correctly at the procurement centres.

During this occasion, the District Collector also spoke with farmers. Present at the inspection were DRDO Shekhar Reddy, RDO Ashok Reddy, revenue officials, and other centre administrators.