Collector Valluri Kranti visits SW summer camp in Gattu

Gadwal: District collector Valluri Kranti on Saturday visited the summer camp organised by the Social Welfare department at TS Social Welfare Residential School in Gattu mandal. She advised the students to set higher goals and work hard to pursue them The DC wanted them to utilise the camp to maximum extent by learning sports, music and arts. She observed that the students learnt a lot in 15 days; there is still more to learn.

Valluri Kranti urged the students to get well educated, as the mandal is very backward in education and other issues. The camp can bring out hidden talents in them. She appreciated dance performances in cultural programmes performed by students. Those present included Gattu sarpanch Dhanalakshmi, tahsildar Zubair, principal CH Vani, Surekha, Lakshminarayana, coordinator Raghu.