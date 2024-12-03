Collector Viziyendira Boi conducts surprise inspection of govt college hostel

Mahabubnagar: With regular complaints of not of quality food and food poisoning incidents in the past few days across various government run residential institutions, collector Viziyendira Boi conducted a surprise inspection of the Government Junior College Girls’ Hostel near the District Collector’s camp office on Monday. The visit was aimed at ensuring the hostel’s cleanliness, facilities, and overall standards of living for the students. During the inspection, the Collector thoroughly examined the hostel premises, including the storeroom and the students’ rooms. He instructed the hostel authorities to maintain high standards of cleanliness and hygiene in all areas.

To better understand the students’ experience, the Collector shared dinner with them. He personally verified if meals were being served as per the prescribed menu and interacted with the students to gather feedback. Emphasising the importance of quality, he stated that there should be no compromise on food standards and encouraged students to report any issues directly to the authorities.

Addressing infrastructural concerns, the Collector announced that funds would be sanctioned to repair the damaged flooring in the hostel rooms, ensuring a safer and more comfortable environment for the students.

The hostel welfare officer, Madhavi, accompanied the Collector during the inspection and assured that the necessary improvements would be made promptly.

This initiative highlights the district administration’s commitment to the welfare of students residing in government hostels, focusing on creating a healthy and supportive atmosphere for their education.