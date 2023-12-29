  • Menu
Collector VP Goutham inspects application centre

Khammam: District Collector VP Goutham conducted an inspection at the ‘Praja Palana Programme’ centre here on Thursday. He along with Police...

Khammam: District Collector VP Goutham conducted an inspection at the ‘Praja Palana Programme’ centre here on Thursday. He along with Police Commissioner Vishnu S met with officials at the villages of Jayashankar Park, Khanapuram of Mudigonda Mandal and Aregudem of Nelakondapally Mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that 62 teams have been formed to conduct the programme. He said that a help desk has been set up at every Assembly where the officials can get help in filling the application. He said that people should submit xerox copies of Aadhaar and ration cards. “Income and community certificates are not being asked,” he said.

