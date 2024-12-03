Come Dec 7 to 9, Tank Bund to come alive with vibrant Telangana Carnival

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced organising the ‘Telangana Carnival’ near the Secretariat, Tank Bund, and Necklace Roads premises from December 7 to 9 and asked the people of the State to be a part of the festival, which would depict the culture and food of Telangana.

The Chief Minister made these comments while participating in the ‘Aarogya Utsavalu’ as part of the ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’ at HDMA Grounds at NTR Marg on Monday. He called upon the people to enjoy the culture and the food of Telangana during the carnival. There will be Formation Day celebrations and also the unveiling of the statue of Telangana Talli on December 9.

Revanth Reddy lashed out at the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that the former chief minister did not fulfil the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

“You were in power for ten years. You could not even dedicate the song ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana.’ You had no time to bring the statue of Telangana Talli to the Secretariat. You wanted to have your own statue at Tank Bund.

The past government did not fulfil the aspirations of people. They have failed, and we are moving forward correcting their mistakes,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister said that the government’s top priority was education and health. He said that during the last year, 14,000 jobs were filled in the health department. The CM listed out the initiatives of the State government during the last year.

He alleged that the previous government brought eight new medical colleges, but Centre objected because of a lack of basic facilities. He lauded the Health Minister for coordinating with the officials and getting the colleges approved. He said that if there is an able person heading the department, the action plan of the government moves fast, and if there is no awareness, the decisions would boomerang.

The CM also pointed out that the government created a record in providing CMRF relief with Rs 835 crore in one year. He said that the previous government spent Rs 400 crore per year. He emphasised that the Aarogyasri was brought by former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, which helped the poor in getting treatment in the corporate hospitals free of cost.

The CM said that the government spent Rs 21,000 crore on the farm loan waiver, and 25 lakh families were benefitted through this. He also said that 50 lakh families were getting the free power benefit and another 50 lakh were getting a gas cylinder for Rs 500. The CM reiterated that farmers would get Rythu Bharosa after Sankranti. The CM said that Telangana produced 1.53 crore metric tonnes of paddy, surpassing Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.