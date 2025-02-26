Come March 1, visit to Nehru Zoo to get dearer

Hyderabad: Visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad will have to pay more for entry as ticket prices have been increased with effect from March 1, 2025. The decision to increase the entry fee was taken during the 13thGoverning Body meeting of the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana.

According to the zoo authorities, the new price structure is – adults will have to pay Rs 100 per entry ticket, while children will be charged Rs 50. Previously, the zoo charged Rs 70 for adults and Rs 45 for children aged 3 to 10 on weekdays. On weekends, the charges were Rs 80 for adults and Rs 55 for children. The price hike comes ahead of the summer break for schools and colleges, a period when the zoo sees a significant increase in visitors.

The zoo authorities believe the changes will help improve zoo maintenance, animal care, and the overall visitor experience.

In addition to the general entry fee, the zoo authorities have revised charges for various facilities and services within the park including still camera Rs 150, video camera (professional) Rs 2,500, movie camera shooting (commercial) Rs 10,000.

Similarly, the Safari Park will now cost Rs 100 for Non-AC Bus and Rs 150 for AC Bus per person. The toy train ride will now cost Rs 80 (adult), Rs 40 (child), battery operated vehicle (BOV) Rs 120 (adult), Rs 70 (child), new BOV (exclusive) 11-seater (1-hour) Rs 3,000, 14-seater (1-hour) Rs 4,000.

Furthermore, the parking prices at the Nehru Zoo Park have also been revised with bicycle Rs 10, bike Rs 30, auto Rs 80, car/jeep Rs 100, tempo Rs 150, mini bus Rs 200 and bus above 21-seater Rs 300 respectively.