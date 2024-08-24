Coming back victorious

Sangareddy: Chinta Prabhakar, a businessman born in Sadasivpet had begun his political journey with TDP and held the position of the chairman of the Sangareddy municipality. His first stint at the State Legislative Assembly in 2009 remained unsuccessful when he contested as an independent contestant and was defeated by the Congress candidate T Jagga Reddy. With the separate Telangana movement picking up, he joined TRS in 2011 and served as the district in charge of Sangareddy.

He entered the Telangana State Assembly after getting elected as TRS contestant in the 2014 elections post the bifurcation of the state, but lost to Congress candidate Jagga Reddy in 2018. However, he was made the chairman of the Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation (TSHDC) in 2022 and was elected as an MLA in the State Assembly elections held in 2023. The predominantly urban constituency with people from the Andhra region settled in the constituency with 84 per cent urban and 16 per cent rural voters has been a Congress bastion for a long but was represented by TDP and TRS (BRS) a couple of times and by BJP once. While he was elected riding high on the Telangana sentiment in 2014 vis-a-vis his rivals, he was defeated due to the internal bickerings of the party in 2018, only to stage a comeback in the 2023 elections. The elected MLAs of Sangareddy for years have been facing the demands to resolve the issues of labour migration, the trafficking of women and the development of tribal areas.