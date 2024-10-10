Communicate politely with patients - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh conducted a surprise inspection of a Primary Health Center (PHC). During his visit to the PHC in Pedda Muddanur, located in the Nagarkurnool Mandal, on Thursday, the collector instructed the medical staff to fully utilize the government-provided infrastructure and deliver better services to the public.

The collector interacted with the patients, inquiring about their origins and whether they were receiving proper treatment. He also checked the pharmacy section to ensure that all necessary medicines were available. He emphasized that medical staff must report to their duties on time and communicate politely with patients.

While inspecting the PHC, the collector expressed satisfaction with the building, infrastructure, and facilities, and urged that these should be utilized to their full potential. He inquired about the daily number of outpatient (OP) patients and suggested that ASHA workers raise awareness among the public by visiting households to promote the available medical services.

The collector also reviewed the staffing levels at the PHC, examined medical records, and inspected registers concerning deliveries, vaccinations, and immunization. He instructed that records must be updated promptly, ensuring no gaps in the registers. In light of the increasing fever cases, he directed the staff to conduct mandatory tests for patients exhibiting fever symptoms.





