Communicators called to be at forefront of climate action

Hyderabad: A seminar held on Wednesday at St Francis College for Women highlighted the vital role of communication in tackling pressing environmental and climate change issues. The event, titled “Framing the Future: Environment, Climate Change & Communication,” organised by the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, convened students and experts for a compelling discussion on urgent ecological concerns.
Prof T Uma Joseph, the college Principal, stressed the imperative for informed dialogue, citing Pope Leo’s Green Vatican Initiative as a powerful example of advocacy. K Ravi Kumar, Head of the Department, encouraged students to become impactful storytellers, referencing global initiatives such as the Paris Agreement.
Dr Shailendra Boora, an expert in environmental communication, delivered a compelling address.
He underscored the intertwined crises of environmental degradation, public health, and unsustainable development. Dr Boora drew a connection between escalating cancer rates and pollution, while also critiquing the “Infinite Growth Model.”
He emphasised the urgent need for a “content revolution” in mass communication, one grounded in truth and purpose. The seminar concluded with a resolute call for future communicators to champion a sustainable future.