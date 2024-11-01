Community Demands Justice: Tributes Paid to Vadde Rajeswari in Aiza Mandal Villages

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District, Telangana: In the villages of Uttanur and Sankapuram in Aiza Mandal, tributes were paid to Vadde Rajeswari. A young girl from Bizwaram village in Maldakal Mandal, Rajeswari tragically took her own life, allegedly due to harassment. Several organizations, community associations, activists, and intellectuals have been demanding for the past week that Bonda Rajashekhar Reddy, who is believed to be responsible for her death, be arrested.

Today, tributes were held in Uttanur and Sankapuram villages of Aiza Mandal, with participants calling for the arrest of those involved in Rajeswari’s death. They also demanded legal action against the Maldakal SI, who allegedly mishandled the investigation and failed to take swift action.

On this occasion, the All-Party Committee, public organizations, community associations, the All India Ambedkar Youth Association, women’s groups, labor unions, student groups, and intellectuals appealed to people across the district to join them in demanding justice for Rajeswari and to press for the arrest of those responsible for her untimely death.