- 3rd Test: India slump to 86/4 after Jadeja, Sundar bowl out New Zealand for 235 on Day 1
- Saritha Tirupatiah Extends Diwali Greetings to CM Revanth Reddy, Advocates for Gadwal's Development
- J'khand polls to decide if B'deshi infiltrators will stay or be expelled: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Community Demands Justice: Tributes Paid to Vadde Rajeswari in Aiza Mandal Villages
- 'MahaYuti will come back to power', Ajit Pawar declares in Baramati
- Derogatory jibes against women have no place in Maha: Pawar on Sawant’s ‘maal’ quip
- Afghanistan: Security forces rescue child, arrest two kidnappers
- State dedicated to realise vision of empowered India: Haryana CM
- 'Over the moon for my favourite cricketer': Manjrekar applauds Jadeja after five-fer
- Hundreds attend cremation of J&K BJP leader Devender Singh Rana
Community Demands Justice: Tributes Paid to Vadde Rajeswari in Aiza Mandal Villages
Tributes Paid to Vadde Rajeswari in Several Villages of Aiza Mandal
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District, Telangana: In the villages of Uttanur and Sankapuram in Aiza Mandal, tributes were paid to Vadde Rajeswari. A young girl from Bizwaram village in Maldakal Mandal, Rajeswari tragically took her own life, allegedly due to harassment. Several organizations, community associations, activists, and intellectuals have been demanding for the past week that Bonda Rajashekhar Reddy, who is believed to be responsible for her death, be arrested.
Today, tributes were held in Uttanur and Sankapuram villages of Aiza Mandal, with participants calling for the arrest of those involved in Rajeswari’s death. They also demanded legal action against the Maldakal SI, who allegedly mishandled the investigation and failed to take swift action.
On this occasion, the All-Party Committee, public organizations, community associations, the All India Ambedkar Youth Association, women’s groups, labor unions, student groups, and intellectuals appealed to people across the district to join them in demanding justice for Rajeswari and to press for the arrest of those responsible for her untimely death.