Community Safety: Carden Search Operation Led by Additional SP Rameshwar

Nagar kurnool: At 5:00 AM on Wednesday, in the Lingala Mandal Center of Nagar Kurnool district, a carden search operation was conducted under the leadership of Additional SP Rameshwar. During the operation, 70 police bandobast personnel visited households and conducted thorough inspections with vehicle owners.

During these inspections, officials verified vehicle documents, including registration papers, number plates, insurance, and driving licenses. It was found that 20 vehicles did not have number plates, prompting Additional SP Rameshwar to instruct the local SI Nagaraju to take appropriate action against them.

Additional SP Rameshwar stated that in the Lingala Mandal Center, vehicles are being sold at low prices without proper documentation. This lack of documentation could lead to significant financial losses for families if accidents occur due to the absence of valid insurance. He further advised that while driving, helmets must be worn and vehicle documents such as the registration certificate (RC), insurance, and driving license must be maintained properly.

Achampet DSP Srinivasulu also emphasized that, as per the Motor Vehicles Act, every driver must be at least 18 years old. He stressed the importance of using seat belts and ensuring that all required documents—including the license, insurance, and RC—are in order during driving.

Furthermore, he noted that there are frequent land disputes in the Lingala Mandal area. He urged local civil bodies to monitor these issues proactively rather than waiting for them to be reported at the police station. He also suggested that complaints should be collected under the supervision of the RDO,Thasildar and the Collectorate to resolve these disputes promptly.

The carden search operation was carried out with the participation of several officials, including Achampet DSP Srinivasulu, CI Ravinder, SI Nagaraju Yadav, Balmoor SI Ramadevi, Achampet SI Ramesh, and Indira. Additionally, directives on cyber crime, child marriages, and other scams were provided by Egallapenta SI Veeramallu and Shivakumar Saidulu, with a total of 70 police personnel involved in the operation.





