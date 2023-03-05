Company gives scholarships to 100 girl students

KARIMNAGAR: As part of the Coromandel Girl Child Education programme, the company offered scholarships to 100 girl students of the district, who are studying in various Zilla Parishad schools. District Collector RV Karnan and Additional Collector Garima Agarwal distributed the scholarships to 100 students, who passed out the ninth class and are now pursuing the tenth standard. A scholarship of Rs 5,000 each was given to 50 girls, who secured first rank and Rs 3,500 to another 50 girls who secured second rank in the ZP schools.

Speaking on this occasion, District Collector RV Karnan appreciating the Coromandel company for coming forward to encourage girl child education. He said that the education of girl children is very important for the progress of the country. The Coromandel officials promised to provide scholarships of Rs 10,000 for each student who secures 10 GPA in the upcoming SSC examination.