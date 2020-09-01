Complete Bathukamma sarees distribution by Oct 2nd week: KTR

Hyderabad: Textile Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday directed officials to complete the distribution of Bathukamma sarees by the second week of October. Reviewing the Textiles department, KTR said that the production of Bathukamma sarees has almost completed and the distribution should start at least a week before the festival begins. Focus on the distribution programmes, said the Minister.

The Textile Minister said that the govt's decision of getting the Bathukamma sarees woven during the corona pandemic helped the weavers' community, which was in distress. The savings money belonging to the weavers was given well before the completion of term and this helped them during the difficult times. About 25,000 weavers benefited by it, he said, adding that the government provided double of the money deposited by the weavers and equal share to the deposited money by the powerloom workers in their bank accounts.

Though there was a lock in period for three years, the government decided to remove conditions in wake of the corona pandemic. The weavers' community got Rs 110 crore including Rs 96.43 crore to the weavers and Rs 13 crore to the power loom workers. "Many have messaged me thanking for relaxing norms and wanted a similar scheme to be implemented again. Will take permission from the government for implementing the programme," said Rama Rao.

Later, the Minister visited Golkonda showroom at Musheerabad and saw the cloths made by the weavers, Nirmal paintings and other handicrafts and inquired about the response from the visitors. He also interacted with the artists working at the showroom by visiting the common facility center.